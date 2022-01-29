IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Gen. Milley warns Russia could invade Ukraine with ‘little warning’

01:24

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned it’s possible that Russia could invade Ukraine with "little warning" and an attack would result in significant civilian casualties. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has accused the U.S. and NATO of creating panic that’s harming Ukraine's economy.Jan. 29, 2022

