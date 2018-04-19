Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

George and Barbara Bush’s enduring love story

 

The couple met as teenagers at a Christmas dance, the beginning of a love that spanned more than seven decades, from writing letters during World War II to navigating the campaign trail and White House together.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Tammie Jo Shults, who landed crippled Southwest plane, was one of first female fighter pilots in U.S. Navy

'Nothing short of miraculous': Southwest pilot used to beating the odds

U.S. news
High Times Cannabis Cup 4/20 event rejected in Southern California

Pot enthusiasts face sobering prospect — a Cannabis Cup with no cannabis

U.S. news
Trump says if he doubts worth of Kim Jong Un meeting 'we're not going'

Trump floats canceling Kim Jong Un meeting if not 'fruitful'

Politics News
Possible charges in Prince's death could be announced Thursday

Charges in Prince's death could be announced Thursday

U.S. news
McKayla Maroney says Larry Nassar molested her 'hundreds' of times

McKayla Maroney says Larry Nassar molested her 'hundreds' of times

EXCLUSIVE

World News

Israel warns Iran on military buildup in Syria, won't send jets to U.S. drill

Israel won't send F-15s to U.S. military drill, warns Iran to back off

World
Trump calls Russia investigation 'a hoax' at press conference with Japanese prime minister
Video

Trump calls Russia investigation 'a hoax' at press conference with Japanese prime minister

Donald Trump
Young migrants trapped in Greece find that life in West isn't what they hoped for

A teen walked 4,000 miles to reach the West. He's turned to sex to survive.

SPECIAL REPORT
Trump says if he doubts worth of Kim Jong Un meeting 'we're not going'

Trump floats canceling Kim Jong Un meeting if not 'fruitful'

Politics News
Pompeo has been sending messages to Kim Jong Un for longer than you think

Pompeo has been 'talking' to Kim Jong Un for a while

North Korea
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

New Zealand's prime minister is unmarried, pregnant and going on maternity leave

New Zealand's leader is unmarried, pregnant and going on maternity leave

World
Immunotherapy transforms lung cancer, the biggest cancer killer

Lung cancer patients live longer on immune therapy

Health news

advertisement