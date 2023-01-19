IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
George Santos accused of keeping GoFundMe money for veteran's therapy dog

Disabled Navy veteran Richard Osthoff says Rep. George Santos helped raise thousands of dollars for a cancer treatment for his therapy dog and then never came through with the money. Santos did not respond to NBC News but told Semafor News it is not true. NBC News' Ryan Nobles has more details.Jan. 19, 2023

