Nightly News

George Santos admits to ‘embellishing’ his resume

01:48

Congressman-elect George Santos is speaking out and admitting to “embellishing” parts of his resume. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has the latest on his constituents’ reactions.Dec. 28, 2022

