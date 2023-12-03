IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘It was just magical’: Ohio neighbors share Christmas tradition

    03:01

  • Polar bear sightings surge in small Canadian town due to lack of sea ice

    03:40

  • Suspect arrested in fatal shootings of 3 men experiencing homelessness, LAPD reports

    01:57

  • Trump and DeSantis both hold campaign events in Iowa on Saturday

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints against former colleagues

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce with Hamas

    02:58

  • NBC News visits children’s literacy program in Mississippi with Jennifer Garner

    03:40

  • College student shot in Burlington, Vermont speaks out

    01:43

  • Increase in pediatric pneumonia in Ohio as CDC reports uptick in respiratory viruses nationwide

    02:00

  • Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dies at 93

    02:32

  • Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

    03:09

  • Son of hostage still in Gaza speaks out as fighting resumes

    01:49

  • George Santos expelled from Congress after House vote

    03:27

  • Henry Kissinger, consequential diplomat and former secretary of state, dies at 100

    02:28

  • Electric road in Detroit can wirelessly charge EVs as they drive

    01:37

  • 19 deaths involving alleged carbon monoxide poisoning at Airbnbs since 2013: NBC News investigation

    02:49

  • Murder of Hollywood social activist Michael Latt was targeted, authorities say

    01:45

  • Elon Musk speaks out amid backlash over X post

    01:49

  • House Republicans set to decide fate of Rep. George Santos tomorrow

    01:45

  • Mothers of college students shot in Vermont speak out about incident

    02:01

Nightly News

George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints against former colleagues

01:50

After George Santos’ historic expulsion from the House of Representatives, he took to social media and promised to file ethics complaints against a number of his former colleagues. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the latest.Dec. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • ‘It was just magical’: Ohio neighbors share Christmas tradition

    03:01

  • Polar bear sightings surge in small Canadian town due to lack of sea ice

    03:40

  • Suspect arrested in fatal shootings of 3 men experiencing homelessness, LAPD reports

    01:57

  • Trump and DeSantis both hold campaign events in Iowa on Saturday

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints against former colleagues

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce with Hamas

    02:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All