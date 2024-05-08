IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case
May 8, 202400:50
Nightly News

Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

00:50

In a victory for former President Donald Trump, a Georgia appeals court ruled that he can appeal a lower-court decision that kept District Attorney Fani Willis on the Georgia election interference case. The former president wants Willis disqualified. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett reports on the potential impact of the decision.May 8, 2024

