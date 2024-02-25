IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Georgia community mourning after 22-year-old found dead on UGA campus
  Navy sailor meets newborn daughter for first time in joyful moment

  Measles outbreak grows in Florida with seventh case reported

  Bodycam and surveillance video show 24 hours before death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict

    Georgia community mourning after 22-year-old found dead on UGA campus

    U.S. and U.K. conduct airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

  NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary

  AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy

  U.S. military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah

  On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on

  Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers

  U.S. astronaut reflects on longest space mission

  Federal data reveals gun stores whose firearms have been used in many crimes

  Trump far ahead in polls on eve of South Carolina primary

  White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death

  Suspect arrested in killing of woman on University of Georgia campus

  Former Israeli hostage speaks out about captivity

  Opening statements in 'Rust' manslaughter trial

  Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader

  More medical facilities suspend IVF treatment after Alabama embryo ruling

  Political fallout from Alabama frozen embryo ruling

Georgia community mourning after 22-year-old found dead on UGA campus

A Georgia community is in mourning days after the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley, who was found dead on the University of Georgia campus. Police arrested 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra for her murder, and he was denied bond on Saturday. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports.Feb. 25, 2024

