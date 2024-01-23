IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Georgia DA prosecuting Trump facing allegations of an improper relationship

01:41

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been accused of having a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor in the case involving former president Donald Trump. Willis is now fighting a subpoena to testify in Wade’s divorce proceedings. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports today a judge unsealed Wade’s divorce records.Jan. 23, 2024

