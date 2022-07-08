IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Tony Sirico, the actor who played Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri in 'The Sopranos,' dies at 79

Nightly News

Georgia Guidestones bombed in act of vandalism

01:38

The Georgia Guidestones were bombed this week in an overnight act of vandalism caught on camera. The mysterious monument was known as “America’s Stonehenge” and towered above a Georgia field. As investigators search for the suspect, outrage and conspiracy theories are growing with internet sleuths quickly digging into the popular attraction’s history.July 8, 2022

