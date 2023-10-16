Gershon Baskin on what might factor into Hamas hostage release deal

Gershon Baskin, who helped secure the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit more than a decade ago, has been in contact with Hamas since Saturday. Baskin, the Middle East Director of the International Communities Organization, talks to Lester Holt about what might factor into a deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages. We have full coverage from Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Oct. 16, 2023