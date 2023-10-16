Gershon Baskin on what might factor into Hamas hostage release deal

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gershon Baskin, who helped secure the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit more than a decade ago, has been in contact with Hamas since Saturday. Baskin, the Middle East Director of the International Communities Organization, talks to Lester Holt about what might factor into a deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages. We have full coverage from Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Oct. 16, 2023

