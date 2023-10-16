Gershon Baskin on what might factor into Hamas hostage release deal

- UP NEXT
Israeli-American reservists called to join fight against Hamas01:57
Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. spike after attack on Israel, Anti-Defamation League says02:22
Hospitals in Israel and Gaza grapple with impact of war02:58
Rockets, mines among deadly arsenal recovered after Hamas attack on Israel02:17
Vulnerable in northern Gaza unable to evacuate ahead of planned invasion of Israeli troops03:03
Israeli military amasses troops along border ahead of planned coordinated attack04:34
Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel03:36
First Sabbath since attacks on Israel spent as day of remembrance and reflection for many02:55
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse seen across parts of U.S.02:29
Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel03:19
Israeli troops amassing on border from north to south04:52
U.S. leaders face new challenges amid Israel-Hamas war04:07
Israel’s military vows to kill Hamas leader it says was behind attack05:29
State Department works to evacuate hundreds of Americans in Gaza02:53
Tens of thousands of Palestinians reportedly shelter in Gaza City hospital06:18
More than 1 million Palestinians in Gaza try to travel south as Israel prepares assault on Hamas03:39
Republicans nominate Rep. Jim Jordan to be next House speaker01:06
Families across Israel mourning and praying on the holy day of Shabbat01:43
Emotional protests over Israel-Hamas war across the U.S.02:03
U.S. officials in Israel helping with efforts to free hostages from Hamas04:04
- UP NEXT
Israeli-American reservists called to join fight against Hamas01:57
Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. spike after attack on Israel, Anti-Defamation League says02:22
Hospitals in Israel and Gaza grapple with impact of war02:58
Rockets, mines among deadly arsenal recovered after Hamas attack on Israel02:17
Vulnerable in northern Gaza unable to evacuate ahead of planned invasion of Israeli troops03:03
Israeli military amasses troops along border ahead of planned coordinated attack04:34
Play All