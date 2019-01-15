Nightly News

Gillette ad about toxic masculinity and #MeToo movement draws praise and criticism

01:09

The ad shows viral moments of men confronting bullies, but now the commercial itself s going viral -- and is facing criticism.Jan. 15, 2019

  • ‘Hamilton’ begins three-week run in Puerto Rico, with Lin-Manuel Miranda in starring role

    01:18

  • ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ captain, passengers raise a glass 10 years after the famous water landing

    01:35

  • Gillette ad about toxic masculinity and #MeToo movement draws praise and criticism

    01:09

  • PG&E to declare bankruptcy amid multibillion-dollar liability claims for its part in California wildfires

    01:15

  • Manhunt underway for hit and run driver who killed gas station attendant in NYC

    00:50

  • American detained in ISIS territory in Syria speaks out

    02:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All