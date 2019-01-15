Gillette ad about toxic masculinity and #MeToo movement draws praise and criticism

Gillette ad about toxic masculinity and #MeToo movement draws praise and criticism01:09
The ad shows viral moments of men confronting bullies, but now the commercial itself s going viral -- and is facing criticism.
‘Hamilton’ begins three-week run in Puerto Rico, with Lin-Manuel Miranda in starring role01:18
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ captain, passengers raise a glass 10 years after the famous water landing01:35
Gillette ad about toxic masculinity and #MeToo movement draws praise and criticism01:09
PG&E to declare bankruptcy amid multibillion-dollar liability claims for its part in California wildfires01:15
Manhunt underway for hit and run driver who killed gas station attendant in NYC00:50
American detained in ISIS territory in Syria speaks out02:05