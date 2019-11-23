Giuliani contacted Pompeo on Ukraine last spring, State Dept. documents show

Giuliani contacted Pompeo on Ukraine last spring, State Dept. documents show02:09
Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, reached out to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo through President Trump’s then-personal assistant in March to discuss Ukraine and the Bidens. In a separate development, indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is preparing to tell Congress that top Intelligence Committee Republican Devin Nunes met with a former Ukrainian prosecutor about the Bidens -- something Nunes and Giuliani have denied.