Glass Half Full recycles bottles into a force for good in New Orleans

Millions of glass bottles from Bourbon Street and beyond are recycled through “Glass Half Full,” an organization run by friends Max Steitz and Fran Trautmann. The two realized New Orleans has no curbside recycling program. They began collecting used bottles in a backyard and are now running a 40,000-square-foot facility. So far, they say they diverted more than 2 million pounds of glass away from landfills.May 3, 2022