Nightly News

Glenn Close’s Golden Globes’ speech brings audience to its feet

01:08

“What I’ve learned is women, we’re nurturers, but we have to find personal fulfillment,” Close said in her speech, earning a standing ovation and a moment of solidarity that won’t soon be forgotten.Jan. 7, 2019

  • ‘Miracle Man’ wakes up after family removes him from life support

    01:24

  • Storms bring dangerous conditions to U.S.

    00:51

  • Glenn Close’s Golden Globes’ speech brings audience to its feet

    01:08

  • Los Angeles teachers union on the verge of massive teachers strike

    01:12

  • Saudi teen makes dramatic plea on social media for asylum in Thailand

    01:17

  • Family of five killed in head-on crash by alleged drunk driver going the wrong way

    00:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All