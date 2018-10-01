Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Global heat wave indicates a 'tipping point,' experts say
Matt Bradley reports on the extreme weather in much of Europe and Australia and the effects it could have on our climate that may be impossible to correct.
Nightly News
He attended last year’s deadly Charlottesville rally. Then a black pastor changed his life.01:50
New 3D scanning technology will improve speed and security at airports01:29
Suspect resists arrest, opens fire on officers along Pennsylvania highway01:27
Toxic red tide and algae blooms threatening people and wildlife in Florida01:17
Wake Forest basketball coach Jamill Jones facing charges in a man’s death01:25
Secret tunnel discovered at New Mexico compound where 11 kids were kidnapped02:31
Play All