Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Global heat wave indicates a 'tipping point,' experts say
Matt Bradley reports on the extreme weather in much of Europe and Australia and the effects it could have on our climate that may be impossible to correct.
Nightly News
After offering to give away an engagement ring, man surprises lucky couple02:14
Moviepass facing angry customers after crash and changing policies01:43
Wesley Bell defeats St. Louis County prosecutor who presided over Michael Brown case01:48
Economic tailspin fuels protests in Iran as U.S. renews sanctions01:43
Survivors speak out one year after Charlottesville02:12
Trump responds to Omarosa at event with supporters02:20
Play All