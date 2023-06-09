IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump indicted on 37 counts in classified documents case

    10:44

  • 64 million remain under air quality alerts from Canada’s wildfire smoke

    01:55
    GM and Ford agree to allow electric vehicle drivers to use Tesla chargers

    01:58
    Afghanistan veteran and quadruple amputee builds retreat for healing and coping

    02:29

  • Wildfire smoke shifts south, putting more cities in air quality danger zone

    04:24

  • Trump indicted on federal charges in classified documents investigation

    12:23

  • Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia begins

    01:47

  • Pat Robertson, televangelist who mixed faith and politics, dies at 93

    01:46

  • Joran van der Sloot arrives in the U.S. to face charges linked to Natalee Holloway disappearance

    02:02

  • Companies push to fill empty offices, as some city centers sit empty

    01:56

  • ‘Parade’ returns to Broadway with a message of hope

    01:59

  • AI meets agriculture with new farm machines to kill weeds and harvest crops

    02:46

  • Government looking into child migrant worker allegations at U.S. companies: NBC News investigation

    01:46

  • The countdown is on in Paris for 2024 Olympics

    01:50

  • Protests over Pride Month at California school board meeting turn violent

    01:38

  • High school graduate and stepfather killed in Virginia mass shooting

    01:31

  • Mike Pence makes 2024 presidential run official

    02:27

  • 90 million Americans under air quality alerts due to Canadian wildfire smoke

    05:12

  • Two killed outside Virginia high school graduation ceremony

    01:31

  • Prince Harry testifies in British tabloid case

    01:54

Nightly News

GM and Ford agree to allow electric vehicle drivers to use Tesla chargers

01:58

Electric vehicle charging is about to get a lot easier for drivers after an agreement from GM and Ford to use Tesla chargers. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports on how this will shift the American charging landscape.June 9, 2023

  

  

