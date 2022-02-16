Gold medalist Chris Lillis is carrying on his brothers’ dreams at the Winter Olympics
Chris Lillis and his two brothers, all natural skiers, dreamed of becoming Olympians when they were kids. Chris is competing in Beijing with a special good luck charm to honor Mikey, the youngest, who died suddenly in his sleep at just 17. He already won gold for Team USA in the team event.Feb. 16, 2022
