IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New York’s bail reform law under scrutiny after fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook families reach $73m settlement with gunmaker Remington

    02:00

  • Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’

    02:36

  • Missing 6-year-old girl found under stairs after being held captive for 2 years

    01:18

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

    01:34

  • New investigation at NJ nursing home that stacked 17 bodies in tiny morgue

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Gold medalist Chris Lillis is carrying on his brothers’ dreams at the Winter Olympics

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Family of Halyna Hutchins sues Alec Baldwin, others over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    01:29

  • Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics

    02:25

  • Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black Americans

    02:15

  • Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

    01:56

  • Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

    01:26

  • Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on board

    01:20

  • U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack grow

    02:41

  • ‘Crypto couple,’ charged with laundering billions in bitcoin, appears in court

    01:38

  • Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid trucker protests over Covid restrictions

    01:38

  • Biden urges Americans to 'be careful' amid the pandemic as fans gather for Super Bowl

    03:17

  • Speedskater Erin Jackson races towards history at Beijing Olympics

    02:18

  • Biden meets with Putin in high-stakes phone call

    02:17

  • Vaccine mandate protests continue worldwide

    02:08

Nightly News

Gold medalist Chris Lillis is carrying on his brothers’ dreams at the Winter Olympics

02:23

Chris Lillis and his two brothers, all natural skiers, dreamed of becoming Olympians when they were kids. Chris is competing in Beijing with a special good luck charm to honor Mikey, the youngest, who died suddenly in his sleep at just 17. He already won gold for Team USA in the team event.Feb. 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    New York’s bail reform law under scrutiny after fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook families reach $73m settlement with gunmaker Remington

    02:00

  • Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’

    02:36

  • Missing 6-year-old girl found under stairs after being held captive for 2 years

    01:18

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

    01:34

  • New investigation at NJ nursing home that stacked 17 bodies in tiny morgue

    01:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All