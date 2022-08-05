IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Good news on jobs overshadowed for millions of Americans by soaring inflation

02:07

The job market is hot, with employers adding twice the number of jobs predicted for July. Unemployment has fallen to 3.5%, taking the U.S. back to pre-Covid times. Though good news, millions of Americans are plagued by the 40-year high inflation. A July survey finds that 51% of Americans now don’t have an emergency fund that can cover three months’ expenses. Aug. 5, 2022

