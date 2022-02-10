Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practices
01:41
Facing scrutiny and a lawsuit from former head coach Brian Flores, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will address longstanding concerns about its hiring practices and systemic racism. Feb. 10, 2022
