GOP division over Putin, Russia-Ukraine conflict

As some Republican lawmakers decry Russian President Putin’s advances in Ukraine, Russian state television is replaying footage of former President Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praising Putin. In response to his words being used, Pompeo tells NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard that he’s “going to keep fighting communism.”Feb. 26, 2022
