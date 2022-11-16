IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Republicans win control of the House; Congress is split.

  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

    01:49

  • University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting

    02:21

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • 4 University of Idaho students murdered in home

    01:28

  • Father-daughter duo take flight as co-pilots

    01:41

  • RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country

    01:48

  • GOP eyes House majority, Trump expected to announce 2024 bid

    03:02

  • Warplane collision at Dallas airshow leaves six dead

    01:29

  • Artist transforms potholes into mosaic pieces

    01:30

  • Hunger crisis in Kenya growing more severe

    02:13

  • Zelenskyy visits liberated city of Kherson

    01:53

  • Biden, Xi meet for three hours amid rising tensions

    01:39

  • House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

    01:50

  • Three dead, two injured in UVA shooting, suspect in custody

    02:04

  • Pete Buttigieg speaks with Lester Holt on holiday travel season: EXCLUSIVE

    02:19

  • Searching for clues to help save soldiers’ lives

    02:37

  • NBC News’ Richard Engel gives inside look into newly liberated city of Kherson

    02:17

  • Authorities look for suspects in Istanbul massive explosion

    01:29

  • President Biden in Indonesia for G20 Summit

    01:46

  • Republicans assign blame after failing to capture a senate majority

    02:02

Nightly News

GOP projected to win House

03:32

NBC News is now projecting that the Republicans will take control of the House, ending two years of unified Democratic control of Congress and the White House. Garrett Haake has the latest updates.Nov. 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

    01:49

  • University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting

    02:21

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • 4 University of Idaho students murdered in home

    01:28

  • Father-daughter duo take flight as co-pilots

    01:41

  • RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country

    01:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All