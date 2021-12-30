Got gifts to return? Some retailers may offer refunds and let you keep the item to cut costs
For many retailers, processing returns can cost two-thirds the original price when factoring in labor, transportation and the warehouse space to stash all that stuff. Some stores might offer loyal customers a little-known option: get a refund and keep the unwanted item.Dec. 30, 2021
