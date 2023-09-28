Government shutdown looming as Congress seems unlikely to pass spending bill

Biden: MAGA movement ‘does not share the basic beliefs’ of democracy01:51
Streaming subscriptions adding up for consumers and likely to keep increasing01:50
Exclusive access during a U.S. Navy submarine's nuclear missile test02:06
An inside look at the brand new Las Vegas Sphere01:50
End of pandemic relief for child care programs on September 30 could lead to closures02:28
Philadelphia businesses targeted in another night of rampant looting01:51
Suspect caught in murder of tech CEO Pava LaPere in Baltimore01:48
- Now Playing
Government shutdown looming as Congress seems unlikely to pass spending bill03:16
- UP NEXT
Hollywood writers and studios reach deal with AI guidelines01:55
American astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record-setting space mission01:44
Delaware trooper charged with beating teen playing prank02:04
Manhunt intensifies in Baltimore for suspected killer of tech CEO Pava LaPere01:51
Over 50 people arrested in Philadelphia looting spree02:21
Trump will skip second debate to speak to an audience including auto workers in Detroit02:07
Travis King back in U.S. custody after being held in North Korea03:21
Senator Bob Menendez and wife plead not guilty in alleged bribery scheme01:47
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley reacts to North Korea's release of Travis King00:40
Hollywood writers can return to work after union and studios reach agreement to end strike00:57
Billions in taxpayer money spent on Navy ships that may never be used02:53
Urgent manhunt underway for the suspected murderer of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere01:37
- UP NEXT
Biden: MAGA movement ‘does not share the basic beliefs’ of democracy01:51
Streaming subscriptions adding up for consumers and likely to keep increasing01:50
Exclusive access during a U.S. Navy submarine's nuclear missile test02:06
An inside look at the brand new Las Vegas Sphere01:50
End of pandemic relief for child care programs on September 30 could lead to closures02:28
Philadelphia businesses targeted in another night of rampant looting01:51
Play All