Government to remain shuttered for Christmas with no deal over budget, Trump’s border wall

Government to remain shuttered for Christmas with no deal over budget, Trump’s border wall01:42
There’s no deal in sight as Congress and the president spar over funding for Trump’s $5 billion border wall. Senate Democrats have called for Trump to abandon the plan, as a senior administration official tells NBC that the president would be willing to negotiate on the type of barrier.
El Chapo reduced to tears after 7-year-old twin daughters visit court01:47
Outrage after high school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks or forfeit match01:32
Two arrested after drone brought busy British airport to a standstill01:23
How the government shutdown impacts everyday Americans01:24
Partisan blame game in Congress with shutdown expected to last for days01:46
Government to remain shuttered for Christmas with no deal over budget, Trump’s border wall01:42