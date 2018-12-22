Nightly News

Government to remain shuttered for Christmas with no deal over budget, Trump’s border wall

01:42

There’s no deal in sight as Congress and the president spar over funding for Trump’s $5 billion border wall. Senate Democrats have called for Trump to abandon the plan, as a senior administration official tells NBC that the president would be willing to negotiate on the type of barrier.Dec. 22, 2018

