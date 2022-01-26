Government warns microchip shortage could drive up prices
The Commerce Department reports many U.S. companies had just a five-day supply of critical microchips last year, down from a typical 40-day supply. As China tries to contain omicron, manufacturing hubs and ports are slowing down, which could result in even higher prices in the U.S.Jan. 26, 2022
