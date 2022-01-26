IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame results revealed

    01:32

  • Friendship formed after Maryland teen’s message in a bottle found in Ireland

    01:41

  • China adds new restrictions to contain Covid ahead of Olympics

    01:40

  • SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

    01:57

  • Boris Johnson’s inner circle under investigation over lockdown parties

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Government warns microchip shortage could drive up prices

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    NATO and Russia mobilizing around Ukraine to prepare for potential conflict

    01:25

  • Sacramento EMTs overwhelmed amid omicron wave

    01:45

  • Pfizer testing omicron-specific Covid vaccine

    02:09

  • Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order

    01:41

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions

    01:01

  • Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities

    01:30

  • What you need to know as tax season begins

    01:17

  • 5 NYPD officers shot in 2022 as cities struggle with violent crime

    01:53

  • Different regions of U.S. seeing Covid cases rise and fall

    01:40

  • Dow makes comeback after falling more than 1,100 points

    01:45

  • Biden considering deploying troops near Russia amid Ukraine invasion threat

    03:16

  • Widow receives long lost letter from WWII

    02:20

  • Price of used cars skyrockets

    02:33

  • Tax refunds delayed ahead of upcoming filing season

    02:06

Nightly News

Government warns microchip shortage could drive up prices

01:44

The Commerce Department reports many U.S. companies had just a five-day supply of critical microchips last year, down from a typical 40-day supply. As China tries to contain omicron, manufacturing hubs and ports are slowing down, which could result in even higher prices in the U.S.Jan. 26, 2022

  • 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame results revealed

    01:32

  • Friendship formed after Maryland teen’s message in a bottle found in Ireland

    01:41

  • China adds new restrictions to contain Covid ahead of Olympics

    01:40

  • SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

    01:57

  • Boris Johnson’s inner circle under investigation over lockdown parties

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Government warns microchip shortage could drive up prices

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All