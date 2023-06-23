IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  New exhibit takes a look back at cellphones throughout the years

    Government Watchdog audit says FAA lacks plan to address air traffic control staffing issues

    Ohio activists calling on legislators to make abortion rights part of state constitution

  3M agrees to $10.3 billion settlement in drinking water safety lawsuit

  Millions under heat alerts in Southern Plains amid severe weather

  Titanic submersible's apparent implosion being investigated

  LA video store making a comeback for nostalgic film fanatics

  Massive cricket invasion takes over Nevada town

  OB-GYN shortage worsening in U.S. one year after Roe v. Wade reversal

  Debris from missing Titanic submersible found, passengers presumed dead

  Biden welcomes India's Prime Minister Modi to White House

  Coast Guard speaks on discovery of Titanic submersible debris

  Rural Massachusetts town pushes past fear to hold Pride event

  FTC sues Amazon, alleging 'deceptive' Prime sign-up and cancellation process

  China targeting aircraft manufacturing industry in spy schemes, experts say

  Test scores for 13-year-olds continue to plunge in math and reading, new data reveals

  John Durham defends conclusion FBI acted improperly in 2016 Trump-Russia probe

  Underwater noise heard amid search for submersible exploring Titanic wreckage

  Record-breaking heat wave scorching 26 million across Southern Plains

  Deep sea expert discusses search for Titanic submersible

Nightly News

Government Watchdog audit says FAA lacks plan to address air traffic control staffing issues

A new audit from the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General says critical U.S. air traffic control facilities face staffing challenges and the FAA “lacks a plan to address them.” NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the new concerns the report is raising.June 23, 2023

Best of NBC News

