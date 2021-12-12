IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Governor Beshear on the rescue effort in Kentucky

01:54

NBC News’ Kate Snow spoke to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear following the deadly tornado outbreak that hit the state. The governor saying, “every time we locate someone that has otherwise been missing is an amazing moment. So we're praying for every miracle we can find.” Dec. 12, 2021

