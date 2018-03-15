Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Grand Canyon offers zip lining for first time ever

 

The 3,500 feet of zipline can hit speeds more than 40 miles an hour, giving passengers a thrilling ride through one of the seven wonders of the world.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Students protest gun violence in nationwide school walkout
Video

Students protest gun violence in nationwide school walkout

U.S. news
Sister of Charleston shooter Dylann Roof arrested on weapons, drug charges

Dylann Roof's sister arrested on weapons charges after alarming Snapchat post

Charleston Church Shooting
Two killed as Navy fighter jet crashes near Key West, Florida

Two killed as Navy fighter jet crashes near Key West, Florida

U.S. news
To prevent Alzheimer's, stay reasonably fit

Fit women mostly escaped Alzheimers

Health news
House passes school safety bill a month after Parkland shooting

House passes school safety bill month after Parkland shooting

U.S. news

World News

U.S. officials: Saudi crown prince has hidden his mother from his father, the king

U.S. officials: Saudi crown prince is hiding his mother from his father, the king

EXCLUSIVE
Rex Tillerson is leaving behind major holes in the State Department
Video

Rex Tillerson is leaving behind major holes in the State Department

World
Nikki Haley tells U.N. Russia responsible for chemical attack

Nikki Haley tells U.N. Russia responsible for chemical attack

World
What Mike Pompeo means for the Iran nuclear deal

Mike Pompeo doesn't like the Iran nuclear deal

Iran Nuclear Talks
Russian spy poisoning: U.K. to expel 23 diplomats in retaliation for spy poisoning

U.K. to expel 23 Russian diplomats after nerve agent attack on Russian spy

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Stores use secret shopper score to track and decline returns

Stores are keeping a secret database that can ban you from making returns

Consumer
Egg freezing industry reeling after two major malfunctions

Egg freezing industry reeling after two major malfunctions

Women's Health

advertisement