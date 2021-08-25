Graphic video from 2019 shows Louisiana state trooper beating Black man

Investigators say within two seconds of initial contact, Louisiana trooper Jacob Brown began beating a suspect who was already on the ground. The video shows the trooper pummeling Aaron Bowman with a flashlight following a traffic stop. Bowman was left with a broken jaw, ribs and wrist, and required six staples to his head. Bowman is facing charges, including battery of a police officer. State police say Brown engaged in “excessive and unjustifiable actions.” He resigned from the force. Aug. 25, 2021