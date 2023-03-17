IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Great-grandmother kidnapped and held for ransom in Mexico

01:36

Another U.S. citizen was kidnapped and is being held for ransom in Mexico. The great-grandmother’s family is pleading for help to get her back. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the FBI’s investigation.March 17, 2023

