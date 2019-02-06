Watch live: President Trump delivers the State of the Union address

Nightly News

Grieving pet owners say dog food recall came too late

00:50

Hill’s Pet Nutrition has recalled some of its canned ‘Prescription Diet’ and ‘Science Diet’ dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause illness or even prove fatal. But tonight, Ron Allen talks with a family who says their beloved dog died because the company acted too late.Feb. 6, 2019

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)

    20:49

  • Runner kills mountain lion that attacked him on trail

    00:52

  • Grieving pet owners say dog food recall came too late

    00:50

  • E-cigarette explosion blamed for Texas man’s death

    00:45

  • U.S. telecom companies use Chinese tech that may pose security risk

    01:59

  • Conditions in Venezuelan hospitals threatening lives of sick children

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All