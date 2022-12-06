IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Groundbreaking Brooklyn art exhibit honors lives lost from police encounters

02:05

A groundbreaking art exhibit in Brooklyn, 1-800 Happy Birthday, honors those killed after encounters with police. The voicemail project has a phone booth featuring details about their lives and voices of their loved ones. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor shares more about the experience’s lasting impact.Dec. 6, 2022

