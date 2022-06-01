Groundbreaking pancreatic cancer treatment created in Portland

Dr. Rom Leidner created a groundbreaking experimental cancer treatment in Portland, Oregon. Dr. Leidner’s treatment is currently the only known effective therapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer, the deadliest of all cancers. The treatment uses the harvested T-cells from patients and genetically modifies them to attack cancer, also known as the living drug. Though it may be years away from being available, this represents hope to pancreatic cancer patients and potentially other cancer patients. June 1, 2022