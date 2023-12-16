IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Group of volunteers going against California law to help prevent overdoses

03:34

San Francisco announced it set a gruesome record this week, surpassing the most overdose deaths in a single year with 752,000 through November. NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff reports on the group of volunteers who are using a supervised consumption site to save lives but are going against the law to do so.Dec. 16, 2023

Best of NBC News

