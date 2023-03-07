IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Group plans to sue the state of Texas over abortion restrictions

03:28

A group of seven plaintiffs, represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, are planning to file a lawsuit against the state of Texas. The group tells NBC News they want the state to allow doctors more discretion to intervene in cases of medical complications during pregnancy. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor has more details.March 7, 2023

