  • Democratic healthcare, economic, and climate bill passed

    Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

    String of targeted killings in New Mexico brings fear of serial killer in the making

  • Texas governor sends another bus full of undocumented migrants to New York City

  • Brand name products vs. generic store brands

  • Inside the Metaverse: 3D detailed anatomical renderings revolutionizing health care

  • Son gives life-changing gift to mother battling benign brain tumor

Nightly News

Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe's largest nuclear power plant

The weekend rocket attack destroyed high voltage wires at the Zaporizhzhia plant, forcing Ukrainian workers to limit output at one of its 6 reactors. Both Russia and Ukraine are blaming the other side for the strike, but experts warn of a potential radiation catastrophe if a rocket strikes the wrong place. Aug. 7, 2022

    Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

    String of targeted killings in New Mexico brings fear of serial killer in the making

  • Texas governor sends another bus full of undocumented migrants to New York City

  • Brand name products vs. generic store brands

