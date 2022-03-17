IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied

    02:34

  • NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team

    01:28

  • Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says

    01:27

  • Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches

    01:39

  • Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol

    01:46

  • Russia intensifies attacks on civilians in Ukraine

    03:12

  • Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress

    02:57

  • NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    04:42

  • Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter

    01:18

  • Ukraine crisis: Inside refugee shelter above Lviv train station

    01:30

  • At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team

    01:30

  • Advocates Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn welcome Violence Against Women Act renewal

    02:40

  • Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war

    01:21

  • Angelina Jolie on Violence Against Women Act reauthorization: The system is 'unbelievably broken'

    01:43

  • Exclusive: Zelenskyy speaks on Biden's World War III concerns

    01:05

  • Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community

    01:38

  • Suspect arrested in deadly attacks on homeless people

    01:39

  • 1.5 million children flee war in Ukraine as refugees arrive in more of Europe

    01:43

  • Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities

    03:10

Nightly News

Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas

01:47

Omicron subvariant BA.2 appears to be fueling new infections in the Western Pacific, African and European regions. The World Health Organization says the 11 million new cases are just the “tip of the iceberg” as fewer people are testing.March 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied

    02:34

  • NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team

    01:28

  • Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says

    01:27

  • Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches

    01:39

  • Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All