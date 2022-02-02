Growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries
An NBC News investigation found that the Katy Independent School District is one of at least a dozen Texas districts that have removed books from public school libraries after a statewide surge of parent complaints. Many of the books focus on themes of gender, race, and sexuality. Record requests to nearly 100 districts found that during the first four months of this school year, parents made at least 75 formal complaints, compared to one filed during the same period last year.Feb. 2, 2022
