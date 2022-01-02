Growing fears over potential Russian invasion of Ukraine
There are growing fears that Russia could invade Ukraine. President Biden spoke with the Ukrainian President on Sunday to reaffirm U.S. support, just days after he held a phone call with Russian President Putin about rising tensions.Jan. 2, 2022
