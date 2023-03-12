IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Musicians around the world play 10-year-old’s original music

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Growing job scams amid layoff wave

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Pence criticizes former President Trump for endangering his family

    02:16

  • Texas state officials urge residents to avoid travel to Mexico

    02:00

  • At least eight dead in San Diego after suspected smuggling boats capsize, authorities say

    01:30

  • Government scrambles to calm customers in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    02:45

  • Good news from everyday people

    02:57

  • Study finds active monitoring as effective as invasive treatments for some prostate cancer patients

    01:43

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks record for most World Cup wins after clinching 87th title

    02:02

  • Tennessee town blames Jack Daniel's for growing fungus

    02:27

  • Increasing fallout after historic Silicon Valley Bank collapse 

    02:08

  • California levee fails, leading to floods and water rescues

    03:16

  • Evacuation orders issued in parts of California as powerful storm brings flash flooding

    04:04

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapses in biggest bank failure since Great Recession

    02:07

  • George Santos denies helping former associate with credit card skimming scheme

    01:29

  • New signs of legal troubles for Trump

    02:46

  • Asthma medication shortage leaves some parents concerned

    01:44

  • Scammers stealing billions of dollars from Medicare and Medicaid, investigation reveals

    02:41

  • Mikaela Shiffrin ties Alpine skiing World Cup win record with 86th victory

    01:49

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 9th)

    21:02

Nightly News

Growing job scams amid layoff wave

02:19

With many companies having layoffs, more Americans are turning to employment websites to look for new job opportunities. However, in the first three quarters of 2022, the Federal Trade Commission received 70,000 job scam reports with a loss of $250 million dollars. Knowing that scammers are posting fake jobs to steal people’s information, legitimate job sites are fighting back. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis hears from experts on what to look out for.March 12, 2023

  • Musicians around the world play 10-year-old’s original music

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Growing job scams amid layoff wave

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Pence criticizes former President Trump for endangering his family

    02:16

  • Texas state officials urge residents to avoid travel to Mexico

    02:00

  • At least eight dead in San Diego after suspected smuggling boats capsize, authorities say

    01:30

  • Government scrambles to calm customers in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    02:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All