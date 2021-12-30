Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed
Thousands more flights were disrupted Wednesday due to Covid sickouts and severe weather. Airlines say they’re working around the clock to address the situation, but more storms are on the way, putting travel plans in jeopardy. Dec. 30, 2021
