Growing movement honors homeless veterans with dignified farewell

Growing movement honors homeless veterans with dignified farewell02:09
There is a growing effort to honor service members who die homeless or destitute and often without family by their side. The American Legion and other veterans groups have made it their duty to attend their burials, making sure the veterans receive full military honors.
Growing movement honors homeless veterans with dignified farewell02:09
‘Super blood wolf moon’ will be visible across the U.S. tonight01:19
Prince Philip gets back behind the wheel days after crash01:16
New study finds pre-k benefits endure through eighth grade01:30
Native American families seek justice for women missing or killed in unsolved crimes02:16
Upset in Iran after American-born journalist for state TV detained in the U.S.01:41