Nightly News

Growing movement honors homeless veterans with dignified farewell

02:09

There is a growing effort to honor service members who die homeless or destitute and often without family by their side. The American Legion and other veterans groups have made it their duty to attend their burials, making sure the veterans receive full military honors.Jan. 20, 2019

