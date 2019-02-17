Growing movement uses power of music in Alzheimer’s treatment

Growing movement uses power of music in Alzheimer’s treatment02:17
Dozens of choirs have been founded nationwide for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. The goal is help exercise the brain, reduce anxiety and foster new friendships through the power of song.
American companies being targeted by renewed cyber attacks from China and Iran01:11
Navy veteran identified as ‘kissing sailor’ in WWII photo dies at 9501:20
Man rescued from quicksand inside Zion National Park01:01
American and British ISIS brides plead to return home01:16
Five best friends elected to Colorado’s State Senate02:00
Ukraine military forces preparing for potential showdown at sea with Russia01:14