Nightly News

Growing movement uses power of music in Alzheimer’s treatment

02:17

Dozens of choirs have been founded nationwide for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. The goal is help exercise the brain, reduce anxiety and foster new friendships through the power of song.Feb. 17, 2019

