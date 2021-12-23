Growing outrage over truck driver’s 110-year sentence in deadly collision
Truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a 2019 crash that left four people dead. A Colorado law requires terms for certain crimes to be served back to back. Aguilera-Mederos says his brakes failed, but prosecutors say he should have diverted to runaway truck ramps. An online petition signed by millions is putting pressure on Gov. Polis to reduce the sentence. Dec. 23, 2021
