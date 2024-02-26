IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual harassment and assault by producer on his latest album

Growing pressure to reach budget deal before Friday
Feb. 26, 202400:48

  • Mystery over couple who disappeared on yacht in Caribbean

    01:34

  • New treatment for food allergies shows promise

    01:49
    Growing pressure to reach budget deal before Friday

    00:48
    Manhattan DA asks for gag order on Trump in hush money case

    03:02

  • Airman who set himself on fire in front of Israel's embassy identified

    00:58

  • Suspect in Georgia campus killing illegally entered U.S. in 2022

    01:51

  • Kindergarten teacher and her student share bond after both survived heart surgery

    02:16

  • Suspect arrested after Kentucky 18-year-old found dead in dorm

    02:06

  • Zelenskyy discusses need for aid from allies as Ukraine marks 2 years since Russian invasion

    02:43

  • Video shows American fighter jets launching from Red Sea on Saturday night

    02:04

  • Nikki Haley says she won’t give up after losing South Carolina GOP primary

    02:09

  • Zelenskyy hosts allies as Ukraine marks 2 years since Russian invasion

    02:22

  • Navy sailor meets newborn daughter for first time in joyful moment

    02:56

  • Measles outbreak grows in Florida with seventh case reported

    01:41

  • Bodycam and surveillance video show 24 hours before death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict

    01:44

  • Georgia community mourning after 22-year-old found dead on UGA campus

    01:56

  • U.S. and U.K. conduct airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

    00:58

  • NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary

    02:12

  • AI chip maker Nvidia's huge rise sparks market frenzy

    01:17

  • U.S. military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah

    00:35

Nightly News

Growing pressure to reach budget deal before Friday

00:48

Without a spending deal, a third of the federal government could shut down late Friday. House Speaker Mike Johnson was trying to find a bipartisan compromise. A full government shutdown could come a week later. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports.Feb. 26, 2024

