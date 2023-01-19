Gruesome new details revealed in Ana Walshe investigation

Brian Walshe, who is charged with murdering his missing wife Ana, had a gruesome search history on his young son's iPad, including “10 ways to dispose of a body,” prosecutors say. An attorney for Walshe released a statement – saying in part – “We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.” NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren reports on the disturbing new details.Jan. 19, 2023