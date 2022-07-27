Gun company CEOs testify before Congress following multiple mass shootings

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park, gun company CEOs testified before Congress about their soaring profits. Leading gun manufacturers have earned more than $1 billion from the sale of AR-15 rifles over the past decade. Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney said that their investigation found that gun manufacturers used “dangerous marketing tactics to sell assault weapons to the public.” However, Republicans on the committee are calling the hearing “political theater.” July 27, 2022

