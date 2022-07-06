Gun violence leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens

Gun violence surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death among kids and teens in the U.S. Every day, 22 children are shot. Pediatric trauma surgeon Dr. Chethan Sathyasays the ER at Cohen Children's Medical Center has seen more kids with bullet wounds this year than any other year total in history at the children’s hospital. Patients may now be asked questions like whether they heard gunshots or if someone has tried to pull a gun out of them in the past six months.July 6, 2022