Gunman in death of father not charged based on Florida’s ‘stand your ground’ law

 

28-year-old Markeis McGlockton was fatally wounded following an argument over a handicapped parking spot last Thursday.

Over 460 migrants separated from their children have potentially been deported by U.S.

'Rick and Morty' creator Dan Harmon simulated rape of doll in 2009 video

More than 100 now suing USC, retired gynecologist over sex harassment allegations

Lawmaker calls for more duck boat safety as probe checks if Coast Guard rules were ignored

Camden Little League team keeps kids off the street on the field
Communist-era secret police files reopen old wounds in Albania

Greek wildfire kills 50 as residents flee resort near Athens

Syria's White Helmets trapped between warring forces — and global factions

Toronto Greektown shooting: 2 dead, as 15 people 'struck by gunfire'

With significant constitutional changes, Cuba's leaders aim for their system's survival

